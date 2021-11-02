Advertisement

Big Men Carry Bison to 85-54 Exhibition Win over Minot State

Grant Nelson(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State forwards Rocky Kreuser, Grant Nelson and Andrew Morgan combined for 44 points and 28 rebounds to lead the Bison men’s basketball team to an 85-54 victory over Division II Minot State in exhibition action Monday night at the Scheels Center.

Kreuser put up 22 points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes, connecting on 4-of-5 from three-point range. Nelson recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Morgan finished with 10 points and nine boards in 15 minutes of action.

Boden Skunberg, a second-year freshman from Jamestown, N.D., tallied 11 points and six rebounds for NDSU.

The Bison shot 41 percent for the game and just 23 percent (6-of-26) from three-point range. NDSU committed only five turnovers in the contest.

The Bison will open the 2021-22 regular season at home vs. Concordia-Moorhead on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

