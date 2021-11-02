Advertisement

Area school takes extra precautions after Valley News Live receives concerning Whistleblower tip

(Dakota News Now)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Detroit Lakes, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Detroit Lakes Police Department says they had extra officers patrolling around the Detroit Lakes High-School Tuesday morning after they were alerted to a concerning tip sent to the Valley News Live Whistleblower Hotline.

Monday evening, the anonymous tip sent to the Valley News Live’s hotline said “someone’s going to shoot up the high school.” Although the tipster did not say which school the threat was targeted to, Fargo Police were quickly called. Fargo Police said they will be notifying local schools as a precaution and will let the schools determine if the threat it credible or not.

Valley News Live has also reached out to the Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo and Grand Forks school districts to see if they had increased patrols as well, but have not yet heard back.

The Detroit Lake’s School District says they will have closed campus lunch on Tuesday for the safety and security of all students.

