UND Dispels Rumor about President Armacost’s Death

Andy Armacost
Andy Armacost(UND)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UND’s President Andy Armacost is very much alive.

The University tweeted late Monday afternoon: The rumor circulating on social media that UND President Andy Armacost has passed away is absolutely untrue.

UND’s Director of Communications, David Dodds, tells Valley News Live the rumor started on Yik Yak, a social media platform that recently resurfaced, allowing users to be completely anonymous. He says he has no idea why the rumor started other than it being an anonymous prank. Dodds tells us Armacost is in good health and spent the afternoon in meetings.

