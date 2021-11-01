UND Dispels Rumor about President Armacost’s Death

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UND’s President Andy Armacost is very much alive.

The University tweeted late Monday afternoon: The rumor circulating on social media that UND President Andy Armacost has passed away is absolutely untrue.

UND’s Director of Communications, David Dodds, tells Valley News Live the rumor started on Yik Yak, a social media platform that recently resurfaced, allowing users to be completely anonymous. He says he has no idea why the rumor started other than it being an anonymous prank. Dodds tells us Armacost is in good health and spent the afternoon in meetings.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.