Seasonal parking restrictions in place in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you park on the streets in Fargo, make sure you’re watching the signs. Seasonal parking restrictions are now in effect.

The restrictions help the city remove snow and perform maintenance during the winter months.

All areas impacted by parking restrictions have signs posted. The restrictions go in place from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. on the respective days listed on the signs.

If you don’t move your car, you could get a ticket or even have it towed.

