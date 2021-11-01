Advertisement

Saint statue decapitated outside Fargo Catholic church

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The statue of St. Anthony outside of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Fargo had its head knocked off.

The church says it happened sometime between Sat. Oct. 30 and Mon. Nov. 1. at the church on the corner of 10th St. S. and 8th Ave. S.

The church is asking for anyone in the area with cameras to review their footage to see if they spotted anything.

November first is a All Saints Day in the Catholic Church, a solemn day dedicated to the saints of the Church.

St. Anthony’s was the victim of a previous vandal that decapitated its Holy Mary statue. Find previous reporting on that crime below.

Virgin Mary statue decapitated in south Fargo

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet found on property
A resident near Rush Lake Range speaks out about safety concerns after he says bullets have been escaping the range
29-year-old Tim Brown suffered a heart attack on duty on Oct. 31, 2021
West Fargo Police officer in ICU after suffering heart attack on duty
Fargo PD gives warning about smash and grab thefts
Police tape.
Man dies after being hit by BNSF train
Nearly 50-mile police pursuit crossing counties ends with arrest

Latest News

VNL Breaking News
Man jumps to his death from Fargo parking ramp, roads shut down
Watch the signs: Winter parking signs go in effect.
Seasonal parking restrictions in place in Fargo
Valley Today Weather - November 1
Valley Today Weather - November 1
Image of clock
How do people feel about Daylight Savings?