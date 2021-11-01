Saint statue decapitated outside Fargo Catholic church

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The statue of St. Anthony outside of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Fargo had its head knocked off.

The church says it happened sometime between Sat. Oct. 30 and Mon. Nov. 1. at the church on the corner of 10th St. S. and 8th Ave. S.

The church is asking for anyone in the area with cameras to review their footage to see if they spotted anything.

November first is a All Saints Day in the Catholic Church, a solemn day dedicated to the saints of the Church.

St. Anthony’s was the victim of a previous vandal that decapitated its Holy Mary statue. Find previous reporting on that crime below.

