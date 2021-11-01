Advertisement

Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst

New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life...
New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles. New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.(Myung J. Chung/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of Kathie Durst, his first wife who disappeared nearly four decades ago.

The second-degree murder indictment Monday in the New York City suburbs comes after an investigator in the case filed a criminal complaint against the 78-year-old Durst, who was recently sentenced to life in prison in California for killing a confidante who allegedly helped him cover up the slaying.

Durst was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week.

A message seeking comment was left with Durst’s lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man jumped to his death from the Block 9 parking ramp around 5th St. N. and 3rd...
Man jumps to his death from Fargo parking ramp, roads shut down
29-year-old Tim Brown suffered a heart attack on duty on Oct. 31, 2021
UDPATE: WF officer ‘in critical condition,’ transferred to Neb. after suffering heart attack on duty
Police tape.
Man dies after being hit by BNSF train
Bullet found on property
A resident near Rush Lake Range speaks out about safety concerns after he says bullets have been escaping the range
Fargo PD gives warning about smash and grab thefts

Latest News

Caught on camera: Candy thieves strike across the metro
Caught on camera: Candy thieves strike across the metro
Andy Armacost
UND Dispels Rumor about President Armacost’s Death
The FTC says in various cases across the country, confusing mailers told business owners to pay...
Misleading Mailers: Business owners confused by official-looking letters
5:00PM News November 1- Part 2
5:00PM News November 1- Part 2