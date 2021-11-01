Advertisement

Prosecutors begin round 2 of arguing Rodriguez death penalty

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Prosecutors in North Dakota’s first and only death penalty case say defense attorneys are wrong by claiming the judge didn’t go far enough in explaining why he threw out the sentence for Alfonso Rodriguez Jr. Rodriguez was convicted of killing University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin.

Judge Ralph Erickson in September ordered a new sentencing phase be conducted, saying his defense team failed to consider key factors. Defense attorneys filed a motion arguing that the judge left out Rodriguez’s intellectual disability as one of those factors.

In a response filed Friday, prosecutors said Rodriguez’s attorneys “flatly fail to establish the existence of a manifest error or newly discovered evidence” and “cannot satisfy the very stringent standard to warrant alteration or amendment.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Tim Brown suffered a heart attack on duty on Oct. 31, 2021
West Fargo Police officer in ICU after suffering heart attack on duty
Bullet found on property
A resident near Rush Lake Range speaks out about safety concerns after he says bullets have been escaping the range
Police tape.
Man dies after being hit by BNSF train
Fargo PD gives warning about smash and grab thefts
Nearly 50-mile police pursuit crossing counties ends with arrest

Latest News

Crime scene tape
State Crime Lab facing challenging staffing issue
St. Anthony statue decapitated
Saint statue decapitated outside Fargo Catholic church
Police say a man jumped to his death from the Block 9 parking ramp around 5th St. N. and 3rd...
Man jumps to his death from Fargo parking ramp, roads shut down
Watch the signs: Winter parking signs go in effect.
Seasonal parking restrictions in place in Fargo