NDT - Mom Delivers Her Own Baby

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Talk about a special delivery. At seven pounds and one ounce little Elizabeth decided to come into this world a week early.

It’s not uncommon for babies to decide their own arrival time, but in Elizabeth’s case she didn’t want any help in getting here and it was just her and her mom on the side of a busy Pennsylvania highway.

Deanna Durante tells us how the baby birth happened, virtually.

