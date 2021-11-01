Man sentenced to nearly 19 years for killing couple in Fergus Falls police chase

FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Barrett, Minn., man has been sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison for killing an elderly couple in Fergus Falls after crashing into their vehicle last year during a police chase.

32-year-old Cody Freitag was originally charged with four felonies, including two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of fleeing a police officer. However, both homicide charges were dismissed, according to court documents.

Court documents say on Oct. 2, 2020, Otter Tail County deputies were involved in an undercover operation to arrest Freitag on several outstanding felony warrants. Documents say deputies Kelly Backman and Michael Wing attempted to arrest Freitag at at a gas station near the 1200 block of N. Union Ave. in Fergus Falls, but Freitag struck Deputy Wing’s squad car, jumped the curb, and drove through the grass before accelerating at high speeds. Documents say Freitag later failed to yield at the stop sign at Union Avenue striking a 2007 Toyota Camry.

The crash killed 72-year-old Steven Christianson and his wife 71-year-old Diane Christianson. The autopsy of Steven revealed significant internal injuries, including multiple broken ribs, a severed spinal column and significant lacerations to the heart. Diane’s autopsy revealed broken ribs, lacerations to the lung and heart, as well as multiple skull fractures.

An Otter Tail County judge sentenced Freitag to 225 months in prison, which comes out 18 years and 9 months in prison. Freitag will get credit for the 390 days he’s already served in prison.

