Advertisement

Judge hopes to seat Kyle Rittenhouse jury within a day

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, appears for a motion hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis.(Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins Monday with the challenging task of seating jurors who haven’t already made up their minds about the man who shot three people, killing two, during a violent night of protests last summer.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin border, during protests that broke out in August 2020 after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse faces life in prison if he’s convicted on one of the homicide counts against him.

Judge Bruce Schroeder told attorneys he thinks picking the 20-member jury pool can be accomplished in a day.

The trial that begins Monday is expected to last two to three weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet found on property
A resident near Rush Lake Range speaks out about safety concerns after he says bullets have been escaping the range
Fargo PD gives warning about smash and grab thefts
29-year-old Tim Brown suffered a heart attack on duty on Oct. 31, 2021
West Fargo Police officer in ICU after suffering heart attack on duty
Police tape.
Man dies after being hit by BNSF train
Nearly 50-mile police pursuit crossing counties ends with arrest

Latest News

Relatives of Luis Enrique Rodriguez, who died of COVID-19, visit where he was buried on a hill...
COVID-19′s global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus the venue for the COP26 U.N....
Heating up: World leaders take center stage at climate talks
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Biden totes up climate efforts, pushes for more at UN summit
Doctors address concerns for vaccinating kids for COVID-19.
CDC votes Tuesday on COVID vaccines for children