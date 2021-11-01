How do people feel about Daylight Savings?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Are you ready to “fall back”? With daylight saving coming to an end earlier starting next Sunday, and with it being almost time to set your clocks, some shared why they may or may not be ready for the time change.

The U.S. adopted Daylight Saving Time in 1918. It was started to save energy, so people would use the extra hour to go outside and spend less time inside with the lights on.

Does it actually work though?

That might be up for debate.

“We’re really not like having to change the clock twice a year. So, now we got to move it all back again. I think it was done initially for the farmers, and I think farmers have the technology now that it’s really not critical that we’re moving it. It’d just make life so much simpler for those people with clocks on the wall that are hard to get to,” says Tammy Trefethren.

Some told us getting up for school is going to be difficult.

“I don’t really like it because when I wake up in the morning I just don’t feel like the best,” says Jocelynn Trefethren.

It’s up to state governments to choose whether or not it will follow daylight savings time.

Hawaii and most parts of Arizona do not.

“It kind of just depends on if we’re falling back or springing forward. I like it half the time, don’t like it the other half,” says Briton Thompson.

Some say they’re looking forward to watching the clock turn back.

“Yeah, I mean when it’s Saturday night and I get to go to the bar and get an extra hour, I love it,” says Xavier Bonner.

Some say they get excited to enjoy the extra hour of sunlight in their day in the spring, but they are not excited for the early darkness this fall

