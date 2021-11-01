Grand Forks man gets 10 years in prison for kidnapping 6-year-old girl

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man will spend the next decade behind prison bars after he kidnapped a young girl this summer and told her they were going to get ice cream.

52-year-old Robert Burr was originally charged with kidnapping and felonious restraint, both felonies, but court records show the second charged has since been dismissed in a plea agreement.

Grand Forks Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew C. Eyre says his office made filings with the court that Burr’s sentence be enhanced as he is a habitual offender. In 2017, Burr was convicted of attempting to kidnap a woman who was rollerblading in East Grand Forks. Eyre says Burr will spend the next 10 years in prison, but another decade of prison time is suspended. Burr also received five years of supervised probation, which Eyre says if Burr violates any of his probation terms, he could be sentenced to those extra 10 years.

Court documents say the 6-year-old girl was kidnapped by Burr just after 4 p.m. on July 8 in the 900 block of Belmont Road.

The young girl told police she was picked up by Burr, while she was playing near an alley with her friends and Burr her into his front passenger seat. Court documents say Burr told the girl they were going to get ice cream and the victim started crying and screaming for Burr to take her home.

Documents say Burr dropped the girl off in the same alley he picked her up in.

Police say based on vehicle description given from all of this kids involved, they were able to find the man in a parking lot at 2309 South 12th St. The girl was brought to the location of where Burr was located and she told police, ‘that is his face.’

