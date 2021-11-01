Caught on camera: Candy thieves strike across the metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several neighbors across the metro are still shaking their heads tonight after several kids and teens were caught on security cameras across the Fargo-Moorhead area last night stealing entire dishes of Halloween candy and the bowls the sweets came in.

“At the end of the day, Halloween is to be something that you’re not, but it’s not a criminal,” Yessica Peck said.

While most trick-or-treaters listened to signs like Peck’s that asked to only take two pieces of candy from the unattended bowl on the front step, others did not.

“For me, the problem isn’t the candy and it’s not the bowl, it’s the action. When people say, ‘Oh, they’re children.’ Or, ‘Oh, you took a risk by putting out unattended candy;’ No, that’s not how society works,” Peck said. Peck’s candy and bowl were stolen Sunday afternoon just after 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of 2nd Ave. S.

And Justin Siegert feels the same as thieves struck his house last night too. Siegert says it all happened within the 13 minutes he was helping put his three kids to bed and was away from the front door. However, his doorbell camera only caught the aftermath and not the thieves in the act.

“I ran back up to try and find the candy and there was no candy and someone else’s bowl was there! At first it was disbelief just looking around for that bowl and then I just felt bad for the kids,” Siegert said.

The bowl left on Siegert’s doorstep came from a house that was hit just minutes prior and a few houses down in the 6600 block of Smylie Lane. So far, Siegert says his candy dish has yet to be found.

“It’s not an heirloom or anything, it’s just unfortunate that it happened,” he said.

Both Siegert and Peck, as well as the many other homeowners hit by Halloween Humbugs say they hope this sparks conversations with parents and their kids everywhere.

“Let the kids know that they’re kinda wrecking the holiday for other kids that want to trick or treat or have fun,” Siegert said.

“My 9-year-old knows better and that’s a problem,” Peck said.

Peck added while it may not seem like a big deal, what happened is still a crime.

“If you allow this now while they’re small, in the future, these issues are going to be triple,” she said.

None of the homeowners we spoke with today reported the incidents to police, but officials say a report still can be filed, and if identified, theft charges could be filed.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.