Anti-Vaccine Mandates and Critical Race Theory bills submitted for special session

(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All of the 26 bills proposed for the special session next week have been unveiled.

There has been a lot of discussion and speculation over what types of bills would be submitted. For some, these topics are meant to handle emergencies which weren’t dealt with during the last legislative session.

However, there are others who believe many of them are “distractions” and will “bog down” the process of redistricting and allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds, which were the original reasons for the special session.

Of the 26, nine of them deal with COVID vaccine mandates for employers, employees, and schools.

One bill authored by Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, bans public schools from teaching so-called “critical race theory”. The bill mandates that “Each school district and public school shall ensure instruction of its curriculum is factual and objective.”

Another bill written by Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, would require ballots to be printed on similar paper used for money.

All of the bills submitted must be approved by the Delayed Bills Committee, which is made of of a small and select group of lawmakers from each chamber. If the committee doesn’t advance the bill, it will not be debated nor voted on during the special session. The committee is expected to meet on the first morning of the special session.

The full list and text of the bills can be found here.

