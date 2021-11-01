Africa liquor license transfer application receives approval

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Africa nightclub is getting new life.

On Monday night, the Fargo City Commission voted 3 to 2 to approve the application to transfer the business’s liquor license to 518 properties.

The application’s approval is only dependent on if the leadership of 518 properties comes forward with a manager and a concept for the business before the license can officially be issued.

518 properties leadership say they are working on finalizing the hiring of a manager and a concept in the next two weeks.

