Africa liquor license transfer application receives approval

AFRICA NIGHTCLUB
AFRICA NIGHTCLUB(KVLY)
By Michael Collett
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Africa nightclub is getting new life.

On Monday night, the Fargo City Commission voted 3 to 2 to approve the application to transfer the business’s liquor license to 518 properties.

The application’s approval is only dependent on if the leadership of 518 properties comes forward with a manager and a concept for the business before the license can officially be issued.

518 properties leadership say they are working on finalizing the hiring of a manager and a concept in the next two weeks.

