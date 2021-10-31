West Fargo Police officer in ICU after suffering heart attack on duty

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo Police officer has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on Oct. 31.

Officials said 29-year-old officer Tim Brown was booking two women with felony warrants for aggravated assault into the Cass Co. Jail when he collapsed and became unresponsive. Cass County Sheriff’s office began life saving measures before Brown was transported to a local hospital where he remains in the ICU.

Officer Brown was sworn into the West Fargo Police department on Oct. 18, 2021.

Brown is the second West Fargo officer to have a heart attack on duty this year. 40-year-old West Fargo Police Lieutenant Adam Gustafson died from a heart attack on Tuesday, May 18th, within the police station.

