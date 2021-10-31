Advertisement

West Fargo Police officer in ICU after suffering heart attack on duty

29-year-old Tim Brown suffered a heart attack on duty on Oct. 31, 2021
29-year-old Tim Brown suffered a heart attack on duty on Oct. 31, 2021(West Fargo Police Department)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo Police officer has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on Oct. 31.

Officials said 29-year-old officer Tim Brown was booking two women with felony warrants for aggravated assault into the Cass Co. Jail when he collapsed and became unresponsive. Cass County Sheriff’s office began life saving measures before Brown was transported to a local hospital where he remains in the ICU.

Officer Brown was sworn into the West Fargo Police department on Oct. 18, 2021.

Brown is the second West Fargo officer to have a heart attack on duty this year. 40-year-old West Fargo Police Lieutenant Adam Gustafson died from a heart attack on Tuesday, May 18th, within the police station.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacoby Blake
Friends & family remember 13-year old Jacoby Blake
Starbucks location closes
New Starbucks location blames staffing shortages for closure
0723_AP
Records: Fargo woman got 12-year-old drunk, tried to sexually assault her
34-year-old woman dies in crash after SUV collides with tractor in Bemidji
Fargo PD gives warning about smash and grab thefts

Latest News

News - Junkin' Market Days gives small businesses a boost - Oct. 30, 2021
News - Junkin' Market Days gives small businesses a boost - Oct. 30, 2021
Ambulance crashes into an unoccupied vehicle in Baudette
10:00PM Sports - October 30
10:00PM Sports - October 30
Sports - NDSU Routs Indiana State in Trees Bowl, 44-2
Sports - NDSU Routs Indiana State in Trees Bowl, 44-2