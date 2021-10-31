Advertisement

Nearly 50-mile police pursuit crossing counties ends with arrest

(WSAZ)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BENSON AND RAMSEY COUNTIES, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is now in jail after leading law enforcement on a nearly 50-mile pursuit starting in Benson County and crossing into neighboring Ramsey County.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a trooper attempted to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle on Highway 2 near Rugby.

The driver fled and troopers made two attempts to stop the vehicle by using a tire deflation device.

The chase later ended after law enforcement performed a “pursuit intervention technique” causing the vehicle to run into a ditch.

Charges are now pending for the driver, identified as Arsenio James.

He is now in custody at the Lake Region Correction Center in Devil’s Lake.

