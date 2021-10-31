Man dies after being hit by BNSF train

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police officials said a 40-year-old man is dead after being hit by a BNSF train.

Authorities said they were notified around 5 a.m. on Oct. 31 that a person had been hit by a train in the 1400 block of Main Ave. When officers arrived they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Fargo police said the identity of the male will be released Nov 1.

