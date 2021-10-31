Advertisement

Man dies after being hit by BNSF train

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police officials said a 40-year-old man is dead after being hit by a BNSF train.

Authorities said they were notified around 5 a.m. on Oct. 31 that a person had been hit by a train in the 1400 block of Main Ave. When officers arrived they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Fargo police said the identity of the male will be released Nov 1.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacoby Blake
Friends & family remember 13-year old Jacoby Blake
Fargo PD gives warning about smash and grab thefts
Starbucks location closes
New Starbucks location blames staffing shortages for closure
34-year-old woman dies in crash after SUV collides with tractor in Bemidji
0723_AP
Records: Fargo woman got 12-year-old drunk, tried to sexually assault her

Latest News

News - Junkin' Market Days gives small businesses a boost - Oct. 30, 2021
News - Junkin' Market Days gives small businesses a boost - Oct. 30, 2021
29-year-old Tim Brown suffered a heart attack on duty on Oct. 31, 2021
West Fargo Police officer in ICU after suffering heart attack on duty
Ambulance crashes into an unoccupied vehicle in Baudette
10:00PM Sports - October 30
10:00PM Sports - October 30