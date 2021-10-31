Advertisement

Fargo PD gives warning about smash and grab thefts

Fargo police officers responded to four reports of smash and grabs this evening in a matter of two hours.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police are issuing a warning tonight after officers responded to four reports of smash and grabs this evening in a matter of two hours.

The incidents occurred within a few blocks of each other, including at the Century Cinema Theater on 9th Ave S.

The suspects also hit vehicles parked at the Goodwill and the Holiday Inn, both on 13th Ave.

The fourth incident took place in a parking lot in the 1000 block of 42nd St S.

Fargo PD is now reminding citizens to never leave valuables, like purses or bags, in their vehicles.

They are also asking if you see anything suspicious in parking lots, call the Red River Region Dispatch at (701) 451-7660.

