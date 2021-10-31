Ambulance crashes into an unoccupied vehicle in Baudette

BAUDETTE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt after the ambulance they were riding in crashed into an unoccupied car in Baudette.

A Minnesota State Patrol report states the drive of 2017 Dodge Ambulance was travelling north on 1st Avenue NW when it crashed into an unoccupied Chrisyler 200 near 4th Street NW.

A 36- and a 59-year-old passenger were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 53-year-old driver of the ambulance was not harmed.

No word on what caused the accident or if the driver would face any charges.

Authorities alcohol was not involved.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.