Ambulance crashes into an unoccupied vehicle in Baudette

(Associated Press)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BAUDETTE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt after the ambulance they were riding in crashed into an unoccupied car in Baudette.

A Minnesota State Patrol report states the drive of 2017 Dodge Ambulance was travelling north on 1st Avenue NW when it crashed into an unoccupied Chrisyler 200 near 4th Street NW.

A 36- and a 59-year-old passenger were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 53-year-old driver of the ambulance was not harmed.

No word on what caused the accident or if the driver would face any charges.

Authorities alcohol was not involved.

