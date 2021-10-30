Advertisement

Two hurt in two-vehicle crash in Bemidji

(Source: pexels.com)(Pexels)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Bemidji Saturday morning.

Law enforcement says a 2017 Chevy Suburban was traveling east on Highway 2 when it collided with a 2017 Toyota Rav-4 going south on Highway 71.

A 41-year-old woman, of Laporte, MN, was identified as the driver of the Suburban. She was traveling with another 44-year-old woman of Bemidji, along with four children ranging in age from four to eight.

None of the occupants of the Suburban were hurt during the crash.

The 63-year-old driver and a 68-year-old passenger of the Toyota both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They both were treated at Sanford Hospital in Bemidji.

