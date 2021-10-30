‘That is one of the reasons why I started working here’: Spirit Halloween employee enjoys helping others find a costume

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tory Hubbard is the assistant manager at Spirit Halloween, and he loves Halloween. He also loves helping people find the right costume for the spooky holiday.

“That is one of the reasons why I started working here,” said Hubbard. “I love being able to come up and somebody has an idea or no idea at all and be being able to, all right what about this? What about this? What about this? And helping them out.”

Many different costumes, ideas and concepts change over the years, but according to Hubbard, the most popular costumes this year are classics from the 80s and 90s.

“80′s horror. The Michael Myers, the Freddy Kruegers, the Jasons, Chucky. Ghostface was a big one as well.” said Hubbard.

Just two more days until Halloween.

