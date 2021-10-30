Junkin’ Market Days gives small businesses a boost

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, ‘Junkin’ Market Days’ was held for the first time ever this weekend, bringing in over 100 vendors together to help sell their products. Kerry Bamsey, the event organizer, was able to help bring this to fruition.

“It’s really important right now to support the local businesses, small business. So these vendors have had a really rough year to two years and so they’re looking for opportunity to sell their products.” said Bamsey.

Small businesses have been picking up the pieces after the economy was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. One way these businesses are bouncing back is through festivals and craft markets.

“It’s definitely a labor of love. Been doing this for so long, it’s more a second nature to me.” said Amber Johnston, the owner of ‘A Rose Design Studio’. “It’s nice to be back out amongst the people and starting a new business it’s imperative that you get out to the people honestly.”

The community of small business owners weathered the storm of having to uproot their work and make do with virtual platforms. However, with events returning, they are getting the chance to interact with their customers in person once again.

“Being able to have that connection with a costumer is so important because they remember you.” said Brittany Groshing, the owner of ‘Harlow Grace Designs’.

Bamsey says that there are plans to bring the event back for the next spring.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.