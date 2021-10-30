Gameday Coverage: Johnson’s record-setting day leads No. 5 JMU past Elon

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 5 James Madison football team defeated Elon, 45-21, Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.

JMU redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson set a program record by throwing six touchdowns in the victory. Johnson finished 22-of-25 passing for 307 yards and the six scores. Five different wide receives hauled in a TD catch with Antwane Wells Jr. leading the way with eight receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Latrele Palmer led the way on the ground with 20 carries for 83 yards in the victory.

Curt Cignetti, Cole Johnson, Antwane Wells Jr., & Isaac Ukwu talking postgame after @JMUFootball's 45-21 win over Elon: https://t.co/OE7osJEzlw pic.twitter.com/z2qrwMFCZu — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 31, 2021

Chris Chukwuneke led JMU with seven tackles and a tackle for loss. The Dukes racked up four sacks with Isaac Ukwu registering 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. Elon was limited to just 89 rushing yards on 30 attempts.

Despite the win, JMU has been dealt a big blow in the injury department. Head coach Curt Cignetti said in the post-game press conference that running back Percy Agyei-Obese will have ankle surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Agyei-Obese, the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, also missed the first few games of the 2021 season with a hamstring injury.

Really tough news for #JMU running back Percy Agyei-Obese. Curt Cignetti says he will have ankle surgery and likely miss the rest of the season. — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 30, 2021

James Madison improves to 7-1 overall (5-1 CAA). The Dukes are scheduled to host Campbell for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday.

"What happened yesterday is what we expected to happen...I think the team has been able to push that aside."#JMU head coach Curt Cignetti answering a question postgame today about the potential move to the FBS and Sun Belt Conference: https://t.co/OE7osJEzlw pic.twitter.com/QaO6mmPtGs — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 31, 2021

