Friends & family remember 13-year old Jacoby Blake

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - People came to Horizon Middle School for a candlelight vigil.

Those in attendance were encouraged to bring candles and posters to remember Jacoby Blake.

Blake died on October 9th.

His father Mark Jones spoke at the silent vigil.

“Kobe loved all of you. He had a lot of friends. He couldn’t wait to go to school. He was going to play basketball. He finished his sixth level of swimming lessons this summer. He was going to be a lifeguard. He was going to make his own money and buy his own shoes. He was a funny kid. He kept us laughing. He was a jokester. I’m gonna really, really miss him. When you wake up in the morning, be kind to your mom, your dad, your sister, your brothers, your uncles, your aunts, strangers. Hold the door. Be nice to people because you might not have the chance to do it again. I’m going to miss him dearly with my whole heart and soul. On the count of 3, I want everyone to say Kobe... I’m going to miss saying that. ..Waking up every morning to him. This is a dream and I’m in denial. I don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re gonna celebrate your time here. We’re sad because we aren’t going to see you physically but we know you’re in our hearts,” said Jones.

Blake’s funeral is tomorrow at 2 pm at Boulger Funeral Home.

