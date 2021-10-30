Advertisement

Bundle Up for Halloween Outdoor Festivities

Even colder to kick off November!
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT(HALLOWEEN) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Trick-or-treat time will be quite chilly with a gusty northwest wind and wind chills in the 20 degree range, possibly teens towards the Devils Lake Basin. Bundle up the little kids! A few spotty flakes remain possible across northern Minnesota into tomorrow.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The chance of a few isolated flakes continues on Monday, especially in northern Minnesota. Monday morning lows drop into the 20s, with afternoon highs only warming into the 30s to near 40 in Fargo-Moorhead. High pressure slides in on Tuesday, though the chance of a few spotty flakes, mainly north, is again in the forecast Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday only warm into the 30s.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Cold air continues Wednesday and Thursday, with cold high pressure from Canada making its way in. Morning lows both days dip into the 20s and afternoon highs only make it into the mid-30s under partly cloudy skies both days.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Once the main area of high pressure exits, temperatures warm just a few degrees into the 40s. However, it is still a bit below seasonal average for the first week of November. A few more clouds move in for Saturday with temperatures a touch warmer in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: Still a bit above seasonal average with highs near 50. A couple of longer range forecast models hint at some light showers, but we will keep an eye on that for you through the week.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of isolated flakes north. Chilly. Low: 26. High: 39.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Seasonally cold! Low: 23. High: 35.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Still chilly. Low: 24. High: 37.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 23. High: 41.

FRIDAY: A few clouds. Low: 26. High: 48.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder. Low: 33. High: 51.

SUNDAY: A few clouds. Low: 34. High: 50.

