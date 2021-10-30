34-year-old woman dies in crash after SUV collides with tractor in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 34-year-old Park Rapids woman has died after her SUV collided with a farm tractor in Bemidji Friday evening.

Minnesota State Patrol says the woman driving in a 2014 Ford Explorer and a 2005 farm tractor were both traveling on Highway 71, near the Beltrami-Hubbard County line, when they collided.

The driver of the tractor is identified as 36-year-old Kyle Schulke of Bemidji. He was not hurt in the accident.

It is still unknown if alcohol was involved in the crash.

