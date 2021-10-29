‘You can do anything’: Self-taught makeup artist using TikTok to transform for spooky season

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s spooky season and a local woman is getting noticed after showing off her eerie transformations on Tik Tok.

Kelsey Duffney has, what she calls, a secret life. “When I was a kid I was always obsessed with Halloween,” she says.

Kelsey does hair and makeup for a living, but her profession was mixed with her obsession with Halloween during the pandemic.

“I started when Covid started, so we had that time off we were just shut down for like a good month. I was bored out of my mind. Then Glow Up happened on Netflix and I was like, I can do that!”

Since starting to post her videos on TikTok and Instagram, the 28-year-old has been contacted by not only the producer of Glow Up, but other producers to work on movie sets. The coolest part is that she’s self-taught. “The biggest thing with prosthetics for me is that was all self-taught through Youtube. I can mimic people and figure things out,” says Duffney.

It turns out her clients, typically going glam for wedding and engagement shoots, are here for the gore. “I’m really starting to get more clientele people wanting to spook up their vibes for the season. I love it,” she says.

We wanted to give it a try, so Kelsey showed us how to make a cut using wax and fake blood. While it’s not all rainbows and butterflies, Kelsey encourages everyone to follow their passions. She says, “Don’t give up. You can do anything if you put your heart into it. I mean look at me. This was just a hobby, and now look where I am.”

Aside from communicating with producers and creating content, Kelsey is getting married on Halloween. She offered some tips for anyone wanting to try their hand at some spooky makeup this weekend. She says always go with the lightest color first: use browns, greens and purple to make your face look sickly and gross. Work with your darkest colors last, as they’re hardest to mask over if you make a mistake.

