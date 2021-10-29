Advertisement

Vaccinations Up Nearly 40% Among Minnesota 12-17-Year-Olds Following Launch of ‘Kids Deserve a Shot’

(Source: AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz announced that COVID-19 first dose vaccinations are up nearly 40% among Minnesotans 12-17 years old in just one week since the launch of the “Kids Deserve a Shot” campaign.

Six months into 12-17-year-olds being eligible, the state launched the “Kids Deserve a Shot” campaign to help drive up vaccination in the youth population, an age group that currently has the lowest vaccination rate. The first week of the campaign, more than 2,200 Minnesotans 12-17 got their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, compared to just 1,600 the week before.

UPCOMING DEADLINE: The deadline for 12-17-year-olds to get their first shot and be eligible for the $200 Visa gift card is just over a week away on Tuesday, November 9. Minnesotans 12-17 years old who start and complete their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series between October 18 and November 30 are eligible to receive a $200 Visa gift card. All

Next week the state will announce the Minnesota experience drawings that will happen each week in addition to the $100,000 Minnesota college scholarship drawings. Kids 12-17 must receive both doses of COVID-19 vaccine before being entered into the drawings. All Minnesotans ages 12-17 who have completed their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series at any time by the entry deadlines are eligible for the drawings.

Minnesotans can learn more and register online at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/vaccine-rewards/kids-deserve-a-shot.

