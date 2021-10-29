RedHawks mourning loss of former pitcher Tyler Herron

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks family is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Former pitcher Tyler Herron passed away this week at the age of 35.

Herron played in five seasons for the RedHawks as a starting pitcher.

Most recently, he had a short stint this last summer.

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Herron in the first round of the 2005 MLB draft.

He spent seven seasons in all as a part of the American Association.

