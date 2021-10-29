RedHawks mourning loss of former pitcher Tyler Herron
The 35-year old played with the Fargo-Moorhead team for parts of five seasons
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks family is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Former pitcher Tyler Herron passed away this week at the age of 35.
Herron played in five seasons for the RedHawks as a starting pitcher.
Most recently, he had a short stint this last summer.
The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Herron in the first round of the 2005 MLB draft.
He spent seven seasons in all as a part of the American Association.
