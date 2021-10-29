Records: Fargo woman got 12-year-old drunk, tried to sexually assault her

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman has been charged after documents say she got a 12-year-old girl drunk and asked a man to have a threesome with her and the young girl.

35-year-old Carlissa Ochoa Vasquez is charged with a felony count of attempted gross sexual imposition and a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the deprivation of a minor. Vasquez has yet to be formally arrested in the case and a mugshot was not available as of this publication.

Documents say the incident happened at Vasquez’s Fargo apartment on July 26, and state Vasquez knew the 12-year-old, but the two are not related.

When interviewed, the victim told investigators Vasquez gave her wine and ‘two vodka things,’ which made her feel numb. Documents say Vasquez was ‘touchy’ and ‘making out’ with the victim, but the victim said because of the alcohol she could not control herself.

Court documents say Vasquez stated she intended to have sex with the girl and another man, however the man refused to have sex with either of them.

Another 12-year-old girl started pounding on the bedroom door and told Vasquez that the girl she was trying to have sex with was ‘only 12,’ court documents said. Vasquez told investigators she locked the door to keep the other young girl out, but stated she and the victim then ‘blacked out’ before anything sexual happened.

The victim said when she woke up she fled the apartment, and while she didn’t remember what happened, she stated her vaginal region hurt really bad. Documents say the victim was hospitalized due to her extreme intoxication and blood alcohol tests revealed levels of 0.233%.

Vasquez will be in court on Nov. 19.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.