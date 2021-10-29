Parents left scrambling after WF daycare abruptly closes its doors

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents are angry and searching for answers tonight after their children’s daycare provider abruptly closed her doors Monday morning, secretly moved across the country, and so far, has yet to issue any of her promised refunds.

Eden’s Garden Daycare, owned by Jenny Lee, was operated out of a home in the 800 block of Cathy Drive in West Fargo.

“Stop messing with people and their children. You are messing with families. We didn’t deserve this. They didn’t deserve this, and she needs to make it right,” Cassie Hughes said.

“You don’t prepare for this. You don’t expect someone to take advantage of you in such a vulnerable state,” Austin Toribio, Hughes’ fiancé said.

Eden’s Garden was closed Oct. 20-22 after owner Jenny Lee stated in a text message to Hughes that she was sick in the hospital.

“It wasn’t until Sunday (Oct. 24) when she finally messaged and she said, ‘Hey, I’m feeling better to re-open tomorrow,’” Hughes said.

Text messages shared with Valley News Live show Lee asked the couple for the week’s payment of $345, which they sent, and Lee expressed how excited she was to see the couple’s two kids the following morning.

But that never happened.

“(On Monday morning,) I knocked on the door a couple times. I texted her that we were here and I was ringing the doorbell, pounding on the door, calling her, texting her, no response. Then I had to call my fiancé like, ‘I have to go to work!’” Hughes said.

“After being there for 45 minutes, I called the police to do a wellness check, but no one was home. I ended up missing the whole day of work. Try finding a babysitter in town right now; It’s just not going to happen,” Toribio said.

Turns out, Lee actually moved to Seattle. A family member shared a text Lee sent to friends and family in a group message on Oct. 17 which said, ‘To my friends and family: our family is moving to Seattle Washington!!! We want to hold a goodbye (but not a goodbye) party to our friends and family and just have a good time with food and drinks. I’m going to miss everyone before I leave! We’re planning for next weekend please let me know who will be coming and I’ll send out official invites soon!”

When asked if Lee gave up the daycare, Lee replied to the friend, ‘I’m closed for now,’ despite Hughes and Toribio’s children attending Lee’s daycare both the 18 and 19.

Another family was left scrambling just a couple weeks earlier as an Oct. 5 text message shows Lee told Emily Cose that her kids tested positive for COVID-19 and the daycare would be shut down for the next two weeks. Lee shared a document from the North Dakota Department of Health stating both her children tested positive, however, the document was dated Oct. 26, 2020. When asked why the date was both the wrong day and year, Lee blamed it on a nurse who typed it and told Cose, ‘I don’t want to play this stupid game of asking me if it’s real or not.’

“And then I come to find out that there were kids there during those days. Then I confronted her about it and she admitted her kids did not have covid,” Cose said. Both Hughes and Toribio’s children were at Lee’s daycare during those two weeks that Lee claimed she was quarantining, as well as at least one other child.

Because of the abrupt closing and the extreme shortage of childcare openings, Hughes was forced to resign from her job as a para professional at one of the local school districts in order to provide care for her two young kids.

“They said, ‘We can’t keep you in your position on a ‘maybe.’ So, we either need you to be here or we need to find a replacement for you right now,” Hughes recalled.

Cose says thankfully her kids were already slated to start a new daycare. However, because of Lee’s abrupt closing and being unable to stay home from work for a week, Cose had to send her two kids a week early to the new daycare. Cose says this forced her to pay for double daycare as she had already paid Lee to care for her children for the week of Oct. 18, and then had to pay the new facility for care that week as well.

“We are a young family trying our best. We don’t have that kind of money laying around,” Cose said. In total, Cose is out $570 for the last 8 days of care Lee didn’t provide.

Neither family knows when or if they’ll ever get their money back, but they also say they don’t understand where the money has already gone. Records show Lee received $41,666 from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in April and May of this year.

Text messages show Lee has stated she will pay Hughes back by Nov. 1, and Cose says she’s given Lee a deadline of Nov. 10. Both women say if they don’t receive payment by then, they will be filing police reports.

All three parents say they had no reason to believe this was ever going to happen to them, and are now urging other parents in the Valley to do extra homework on potential daycare providers.

“We’d only seen good. There were no bad reviews on her page,” Hughes said.

“I asked other providers about her and they had never heard one bad thing about her daycare and said she did her job well,” Cose said. “Make sure your provider has all of their ducks in a row and can prove to you, without hesitation, that they are reliable and credible.”

“Don’t be skeptical of everybody, but still be on high-guard because those people are with your kids as much as you are,” Hughes added.

Our reporter went to Lee’s home today, as well as tried calling, texting and messaging her multiple times this week. As of this publication we have yet to hear back.

