New Starbucks location blames staffing shortages for closure

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Those hoping to grab a cup of coffee from the Starbucks on Veterans Blvd S in Fargo won’t have much luck. The coffee chain temporarily closed its doors. Signs posted in the windows state the closure stems from staffing shortages.

The Seattle-based coffee chain recently announced it will boost pay to an average of $17 an hour.

Other Starbucks locations in the metro are open with various changes made to combat the staffing challenges. Some locations have closed their lobby, others have taken away the order-ahead feature on the app.

