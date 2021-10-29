Man involved in hours-long north Fargo standoff won’t face charges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man who prompted an hours-long standoff in north Fargo, leading to a shelter-in-place, won’t face any charges in the incident.

The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office tells Valley News Live Kerry Knutson won’t face charges and the case is closed.

It all started around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 when police were sent to 700 block of 14th St. N. for reports of a man firing at least one shot in the home with a woman and child inside.

Knutson tells our reporters he wasn’t even in the home at the time and he never fired a gun.

