Locals expect to spend more on Halloween this year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Halloween is two days away and people are gearing up for a weekend of frightful fun. Overall, Americans are expected to spend more on the holiday than ever before.

Fargo’s Spirit Halloween store manager Justin Collins said decorations, costumes, and accessories have been flying off the shelves since August.

“Right when we opened, we had a lot of business right away,” said Collins.

He said people started their Halloween shopping early to avoid possible shortages, but he said the national supply chain disruptions haven’t really affected them.

“We’re not completely sold out…we still have products,” said Collins.

With the rush of customers, Halloween enthusiasts like Naccarra Perry have been preparing for months. She said this year she is prepared to spend twice as much.

“I didn’t do much of anything last year it was kind of humdrum,” said Perry, “So, this year I gotta double up.”

Siblings Forrest and Weezy Anderson said they’re making up for lost time.

“It feels right to spend more,” said Forrest.

“I didn’t do anything last year and I love Halloween,” added Weezy, “I really wanted to do something this year.”

Collins said he hasn’t seen a noticeable price increase on any items, but Perry disagrees.

“....The horns were more expensive,” said Perry, “A lot of stuff was more expensive this year.”

Perry said despite the subtle price increases, she hopes other people join in on the Halloween fun.

“I hope everybody is dressed and spooky and having a good time,” she said.

Spirit Halloween will be open until 11 p.m. on Oct. 29, and 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Oct. 30 for anyone needing last-minute costumes.

