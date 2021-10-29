Light Rain for Some Saturday

SATURDAY: A cold front will be moving into our neck of the woods to start the weekend. Pre-frontal warming will allow us to warm near 50, which is seasonal for the end of October. Clouds will increase, and our winds will shift from the south to the northwest. There could be a few light rain showers along with the cold front, mainly across the north. Once the cold front passes, cooler air will be ushered in behind it.

SUNDAY (HALLOWEEN) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Those spotty rain showers may become spotty light snow showers heading into Halloween, mainly in the northern valley. Cooler air will also be moving in on a stronger wind. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been raised for Sunday because with highs in the 40s, by trick-or-treat time, we’ll be dipping into the 30s with a gusty northwest wind and wind chills in the 20 degree range. Bundle up the little kiddos and be sure to stick with your VNL First Alert StormTeam for the latest - especially if you have plans outside!

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The chance of a few isolated flakes continues on Monday, especially in northern Minnesota. Monday morning lows drop into the 20s, with afternoon highs only warming into the 30s to near 40 in Fargo-Moorhead. High pressure slides in on Tuesday, though the chance of a few spotty flakes, mainly north, is again in the forecast Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday only warm into the 30s.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Cold air continues Wednesday and Thursday, with cold high pressure from Canada making its way in. Morning lows both days dip into the 20s and afternoon highs only make it into the mid-30s under partly cloudy skies both days.

FRIDAY: Once the main area of high pressure exits, temperatures warm just a few degrees into the low 40s. However, it is still a bit below seasonal average for the first week of November.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Winds shifting from southerly in the morning to northwesterly in the afternoon. Chance of spotty showers north. Low: 38. High: 52.

SUNDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sun and clouds. Cooler. Chance of some rain/flakes, mainly north. Temperatures falling into the 30s come Trick-or-Treat time with gusty winds and wind chills in the 20 degree range. Low: 31. High: 40.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of isolated flakes north. Chilly. Low: 23. High: 39.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Staying chilly! Low: 20. High: 35.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 24. High: 37.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 27. High: 41.

FRIDAY: A few clouds. Low: 25. High: 44.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.