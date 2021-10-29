Advertisement

Halloween Safety - October 29

By David Spofford
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Hughes, Austin Toribio and Emily Cose share their frustration and experience with...
Parents left scrambling after WF daycare abruptly closes its doors
Ben Franklin Middle School
Ben Franklin students offered duct tape to keep mask on
tavern
The Tavern Grill closes for the day
Craig Melton
FBI seeking information on murder of Fargo man
The One-Chip Challenge by Paqui.
‘Why would anyone want to put themselves through that’: One-chip challenge brings the heat

Latest News

NDT - Top Talkers - October 29
Top Talkers - October 29
NDT - Family Wellness Adult Cooking Classes - October 29
Family Wellness Adult Cooking Classes - October 29
NDT - Sleep Disruptions Or Deprivation - October 29
Sleep Disruptions Or Deprivation - October 29
NDT - Bucks For Books Fundraising Drive - October 29
Bucks For Books Fundraising Drive - October 29