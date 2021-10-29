Advertisement

Gov. Doug Burgum supports legal challenge to Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on federal contractors

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum(kfyr)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum is offering his support for a legal challenge that was filed on behalf of North Dakota to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on federal contractors.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem joined nine other states – Missouri, Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Wyoming – in a lawsuit filed Friday asking a federal judge to declare the vaccine mandate unlawful and enjoin defendants from enforcing it.

“As we said in September when the Biden administration rolled out its misguided plan, we stand opposed to blatant federal overreach, and we fully support Attorney General Stenehjem joining the challenge to this illegal vaccine mandate on federal contractors,” Burgum said. “Safe, effective vaccines are still our best tool for preserving hospital capacity and ensuring access to care, but this overly broad mandate is a sweeping intrusion on states’ traditional authority to guard and protect the health and safety of their citizens.”

