Gov. Doug Burgum calls special session for redistricting, COVID aid

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has called a special session to deal with a limited agenda that includes legislative redistricting and the approval of a spending plan for federal coronavirus relief aid.

The Nov. 8 special session has no time restriction and may last indefinitely, though legislative leaders said they hoped it would only last five days. Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner and GOP House Majority Leader Chet Pollert have been meeting with Burgum in recent weeks to discuss the possibility of a special session.

Each day the Legislature is in a special session costs taxpayers about $64,000.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.