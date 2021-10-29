Advertisement

Gov. Doug Burgum calls special session for redistricting, COVID aid

Bismarck State Capitol
Bismarck State Capitol(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has called a special session to deal with a limited agenda that includes legislative redistricting and the approval of a spending plan for federal coronavirus relief aid.

The Nov. 8 special session has no time restriction and may last indefinitely, though legislative leaders said they hoped it would only last five days. Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner and GOP House Majority Leader Chet Pollert have been meeting with Burgum in recent weeks to discuss the possibility of a special session.

Each day the Legislature is in a special session costs taxpayers about $64,000.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Hughes, Austin Toribio and Emily Cose share their frustration and experience with...
Parents left scrambling after WF daycare abruptly closes its doors
tavern
The Tavern Grill closes for the day
Ben Franklin Middle School
Ben Franklin students offered duct tape to keep mask on
Craig Melton
FBI seeking information on murder of Fargo man
The One-Chip Challenge by Paqui.
‘Why would anyone want to put themselves through that’: One-chip challenge brings the heat

Latest News

Spirit Halloween store in Fargo, ND
Locals expect to spend more on Halloween this year
5:00PM News October 29- Part 1
5:00PM News October 29- Part 1
5:00PM Weather October 29
5:00PM Weather October 29
5:00PM News October 29- Part 2
5:00PM News October 29- Part 2
Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum supports legal challenge to Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on federal contractors