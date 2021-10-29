Don’t punish yourself for indulging over Halloween weekend, experts say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No tricks, no treats, just burpees— That’s what many people are scrolling past on social media this week as several self-proclaimed experts tell their followers if you’re going to eat any candy this weekend you have to earn it.

One photo swirling around Instagram states for every Kit Kat bar you eat, you have to do 10 minutes on the elliptical, while every Snickers is 50 burpees.

“Those jumping jacks aren’t going to tell your body, ‘Ok, I’m specifically burning off this candy bar,’” Erin Walters, a registered dietician with Family Wellness said.

“It’s really stressful because there’s a million different opinions all at the same time so what are you supposed to believe? Where are you supposed to be with it? It’s a stressful time for 13-year-olds or 65 years olds!” Courts Plus Personal Training Director Jamie Smith said.

Both Smith and Walters emphasize eating a candy bar or two is not going to negate the progress you’ve made in the gym or on the scale.

“It’s one time a year! Pick that Halloween night, have your candy and get over it the next day,” Smith said.

Both urge not to under-eat or over-exercise in hopes of negating any candy, as Walters says that can lead to disordered eating. Instead, Walters suggests just picking up where you left off.

“Following a healthful, balanced plan the next day, you’re going to feel much better,” she said.

Both women say as long as you make healthy choices about 80 percent of the time you’re all good, as celebrations and indulgences are all part of a healthy lifestyle. Both also say it’s important to not under-eat on days you know you’re going to indulge as it only leads to overeating.

“Don’t punish yourself for doing the things you enjoy,” Walters said. “Good behaviors don’t cancel out bad behaviors and bad behaviors don’t cancel out good behaviors.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.