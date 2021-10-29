Advertisement

Fire breaks out at BernBaum’s for second time

BernBaum's sign
By Cailley Chella
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live was the only news team there when BernBaum’s caught fire earlier tonight.

It’s the second time this month that the bagel shop-- off Broadway and 4th Avenue North-- has caught fire.

Fire crews tell us damages are estimated to be around $10,000 dollars.

They say shortly after 9 p.m., rags used for cleaning at the restaurant burst into flames. The fire was put out by the sprinkler system.

A neighbor tells us the same thing happened last week.

Firefighters stuck around after the blaze was out to make sure the location was safe and shut off the fire alarms at the residence next door.

They tell us no one was hurt.

