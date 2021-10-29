Barnesville Elementary is being nationally recognized with a Blue Ribbon

BARNESVILLE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Staff from Barnesville Elementary are getting ready to go to Washington D.C. to accept a Blue Ribbon Award.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is part of the U.S. Department of Education

The school is among 325 schools across the country being recognized for high-performance rates.

Schools have to be nominated to be able to apply to receive the award.

Kindergarten teacher Chris Messer is among those who are going to accept the award.

“I think kindergarten, I’m kind of biased, is the stepping stone to being successful students because they learn to love school here, and they get a basis for their academics. It’s a great predictor of their future successes on tests and just in the world,” said Messer.

Elementary staff members will be accepting the award at a ceremony in the nation’s capitol on November 4-5.

