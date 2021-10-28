‘Why would anyone want to put themselves through that’: One-chip challenge brings the heat

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The One Chip Challenge, a challenge with a chip so hot, that it comes with a warning. Part of the label says, ‘Do not eat if you are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, or are pregnant or have any medical conditions’.

“Keep that away from kids, your pets, anyone really. Keep it away from everyone.” said Hannah Sorensen, who works at the Four Star Ninja Academy.

The chip itself has Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers in its ingredients. In the end, both Dustin Hjelmstad and Hannah Sorensen were willing to eat the chip, and both say they it was a painful experience.

“Breathing in feels good, breathing out feels like dragons breath.” said Hjlemstad.

“I was prepared this time. So it’s not as bad, but it’s still super bad.” said Sorensen after taking the challenge for the second time.

The chip challenge has been making its rounds on social media, with varying results. Noah Bentley at Red Pepper, says thhere’s spicy food, then there is really spicy food.

“I would avoid it at all costs I would say. If somebody pranked me with this, and put it in my food or something, I would not be their friend anymore.” said Bentley.

The Carolina Reaper is around 2,000,000 Scoville on the heat index, while the scorpion is at 1,200,000. At the University of Chicago Medicine, Dr. Edwin McDonald IV says spicy food with warning labels can trigger stomach pain. So eat them at your own risk.

