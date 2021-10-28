Advertisement

‘Why would anyone want to put themselves through that’: One-chip challenge brings the heat

By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The One Chip Challenge, a challenge with a chip so hot, that it comes with a warning. Part of the label says, ‘Do not eat if you are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, or are pregnant or have any medical conditions’.

“Keep that away from kids, your pets, anyone really. Keep it away from everyone.” said Hannah Sorensen, who works at the Four Star Ninja Academy.

The chip itself has Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers in its ingredients. In the end, both Dustin Hjelmstad and Hannah Sorensen were willing to eat the chip, and both say they it was a painful experience.

“Breathing in feels good, breathing out feels like dragons breath.” said Hjlemstad.

“I was prepared this time. So it’s not as bad, but it’s still super bad.” said Sorensen after taking the challenge for the second time.

The chip challenge has been making its rounds on social media, with varying results. Noah Bentley at Red Pepper, says thhere’s spicy food, then there is really spicy food.

“I would avoid it at all costs I would say. If somebody pranked me with this, and put it in my food or something, I would not be their friend anymore.” said Bentley.

The Carolina Reaper is around 2,000,000 Scoville on the heat index, while the scorpion is at 1,200,000. At the University of Chicago Medicine, Dr. Edwin McDonald IV says spicy food with warning labels can trigger stomach pain. So eat them at your own risk.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 2 Dead After Crash Near Wadena
Moorhead man held woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to bank and withdraw money
Records: Moorhead man held woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to bank and withdraw money
FPS School Board Apology- October 26, 2021
Apology given during Tuesday’s Fargo School Board meeting
Rental Scam- October 25, 2021
Victims of Fargo rental scam speak out
Simenson mugshot
WF man kidnapped teenage ex-girlfriend, court docs allege

Latest News

Allegiant Airlines cancels service in December at Grand Forks International
10:00PM Weather Oct. 27
10:00PM Weather Oct. 27
News - One chip challenge promises extreme heat - Oct 27, 2021
News - One chip challenge promises extreme heat - Oct 27, 2021
10:00PM News Oct. 27 - Part 2
10:00PM News Oct. 27 - Part 2