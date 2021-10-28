Advertisement

What Halloween candy should you get for trick-or-treaters this year?

A survey from the National Confectioners Association says almost 80% of Americans say they plan to fill a Halloween candy bowl this season.
Trick or treating can be fun for children of all ages, but it can make the Halloween tradition a little scarier for those with food allergies. According to the CDC, 8% of children suffer from a food allergy.(KY3)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Are you wondering what type of candy to get for trick-or-treaters this year?

A survey from the National Confectioners Association says almost 80% of Americans say they plan to fill a Halloween candy bowl this season.

So, what are the favorites in our area?

The NCA says North Dakota’s favorite Halloween candy is Hot Tamales.

Just across the Red River in Minnesota, the survey says people are reaching for Tootsie Pops.

Out around 25 people I talked to at the mall, not one person from either state said their favorite candy was Hot Tamales or Tootsie Pops.

Most said they don’t believe the survey is right.

The majority told me they preferred chocolate options like M&M’s and Snickers.

I found the next most popular is Sour Patch Kids.

This lines up with the NCA’s findings saying Americans prefer chocolate, which was the most popular.

Gummy candies, like Sour Patch Kids came in at second best.

The third most popular is said to be candy corn.

However, no one told me they preferred candy corn.

”So, I would say mine is a Snickers because you find it on Halloween. But you can also find it in ice cream,” said Anastasia Ingstad.

”For me I would say Heath bars because they’re British, and my accent says it all,” said Augustus Nelson.

”Sour patch kids,” said Devon Carter.

I also asked people what their least favorite candy was.

Among the least popular were licorice and Almond Joys.

Here’s a link to how the National Confectioners Association is suggesting to stay safe this Halloween

