North Fargo homeowners on alert after high levels of chlorine detected in water

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Fargo residents are asked to monitor their water for unusual smells, appearance or taste. This comes after reports Thursday afternoon of high chlorine content in one home’s water in an area north of County Road 20 and near University Dr. N.

City staff says a water main under construction contained residual chlorine and was opened to the surrounding water mains. They’re now flushing fire hydrants and testing chlorine concentrations in the water in an effort to ensure the system has returned to normal.

Residents are asked to flush water through sinks or showers in their homes if they notice any of the following with their water:

•           Chlorine smell

•           Cloudy (milky-white) coloration in the water

•           Unusual taste

Water should be flushed until the chlorine smell or cloudiness dissipates.

Crews say the chlorine content in the home was not high enough to be harmful to residents or damaging to clothing. They say all tested chlorine levels have returned to normal levels since the initial report.

If the chlorine smell, cloudy water or unusual taste are noticed outside of the area north of County Road 20, please notify the Fargo Water Treatment Plant at 701.241.1469 to allow crews to flush nearby water mains.

