North Dakota college presidents to decide on vaccine mandate

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in...
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. Amid all the focus on COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. health experts have another plea: Don’t skip your flu shot. With U.S. schools and businesses reopened, international travel resuming and far less masking this fall, flu is likely to make a comeback.(Source: AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Board of Higher Education says university presidents and system leaders should have the flexibility to decide what to do about President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The board voted Thursday to support the idea after a 90-minute discussion that included pleas from presidents of the state’s two research institutions who said they could lose tens of millions of dollars in federal contracts if they didn’t comply with Biden’s requirements.

The vaccine mandate covers people who work with federal contractors and their subcontractors, as well as student employees and support staff in areas such as billing, human resources and custodial service.

