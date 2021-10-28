Mayor reacts to new Horace High School opening

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time, students were welcomed into the brand new Horace High School.

So far, 225 freshman and sophomores are currently enrolled in the new school.

The students were originally scheduled to start the school year off in the new building, but the timeline was pushed back due to slow construction.

According to Mayor Kory Peterson, Horace had a school once before, but it closed in 1968 and merged with the West Fargo School District.

He says having this new school could open the door for more people to consider moving into the community.

“We’ve noticed since the middle school started construction, there has been an uptick in construction of homes in town here. I’m sure there are many factors that were involved, but I know the school played a part in that,” said Mayor Peterson. “Any place you have gone to in the metro area where they built a school, if you build it they will come and they do.”

Currently, the building can hold 1,200 students.

Mayor Peterson says once enrollment hits that number, future plans to expand the school will accommodate up to *16-hundred students.

