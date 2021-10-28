Advertisement

Juvenile passenger ejected from vehicle in rollover crash in Jamestown

A police car.
A police car.
By Warren Abrahamson (NewsDakota.com)
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - Emergency crews were called to a rollover, roughly 5 miles west of Jamestown, shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A male juvenile driver was traveling along the 7700 block of 34th Street Southeast when he lost control of his vehicle on a gravel road.

The vehicle entered the ditch and up sideways, rolling on top of a female juvenile passenger, who was ejected out of the passenger window.

A telehandler with forks and a front-wheel assist tractor were able to lift the vehicle up safely to assist the ejected passenger.

The female was transported by Jamestown Area Ambulance to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

She was later flown to Rochester, Minnesota. Her condition is not known.

The driver was not injured in the accident.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Jamestown Fire and Jamestown Rural Fire also responded to the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office.

