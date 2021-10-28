Hillsboro/ Central Valley Football Team looking to avenge only loss of the season as playoffs continue

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hillsboro - Central Valley football team will be entering the Quarter finals of the Class B State Tournament as the number one overall seed after winning 8 out of 9 games in the regular season. Their only loss so far this year came way back in week one to the Central Cass Squirrels. Central Cass also finished the regular season with an 8-1 record, and now these two teams meet again on Saturday.

“All season we’ve been working towards getting better and better.” said senior Jace Leshuck, “I feel like we’re a completely different team than we were at the beginning of the season. I’ just happy with our improvement over the course of this season.”

“We’ve got a chip on our shoulder.” said his classmate Parker Gallagher, “We’re going up against the sane team that beat us before. And just playoffs it’s a lot more serious. We’re focused constantly. It’s a lot more tough work mentally and physically.

The Burros have been on a hot streak ever since, and most of those wins have been by double-digits. That includes their opening game of the playoffs which saw them beat Lisbon 43-8.

“I think we’re playing really good. We’re playing our best ball right now and I think that’s what you need to do heading into the playoffs.” Leshuck said, “Just excited and ready to go.”

“We’re a lot stronger and mostly mentally, I’d say, I think a lot of work and just getting through a bunch of games.” said Gallagher. “There’s a few guys that don’t have total experience yet and now they’ve gained that through a bunch more games.”

They now have a rare opportunity to avenge the one blemish on their record as they continue their playoff stay.

“You’ve just got to focus on what your job is and stick to it.” Gallagher said, “Instead of trying to focus on everything around you you just do your job and trust in your teammates to do theirs.”

“I think we’ve had a chip on our shoulder since that last game. I think we’re a completely different team than we were at the beginning of the season. We’re excited and pumped and ready to go.” said Leshuck.

The winner of this game will play Bishop Ryan or Velva/Garrison in the Semi-finals.

