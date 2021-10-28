Advertisement

FBI seeking information on murder of Fargo man

Craig Melton
Craig Melton(FBI)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information on the murder of a Fargo man who was reported missing in September 2020.

Craig Melton was last seen around the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation. Fargo Police says he was last seen on September 17th in Fargo and reportedly offered to give two unidentified men a ride to Belcourt, ND.

If you have any information, call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

